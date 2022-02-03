Akshay Kumar lauds beauty of Mussoorie, says it's 'dream to shoot in'

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently in Mussoorie for the shoot of the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Ratsasan'.

While busy working on the film, Akshay is making sure to fully enjoy the cold weather.

On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen clad in a cop uniform with aviator. In the clip, he is strolling on the road covered in snow with a smile on his face.

Sharing his experience, Akshay wrote, "Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you're a dream to shoot in."

The song, 'Dil Na Jaaneya', from his film 'Good Newwz', can be heard in the background of the video.

Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the Hindi remake.

( With inputs from ANI )

