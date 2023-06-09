Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Finally, the wait is over. The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'OMG 2' is all set to hit the theatres. The actor treated fans to an intriguing poster on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay dropped the first look of himself dressed as lord shiva.

In the poster, the actor is seen striking a pose in a dhoti, ash smeared on his face, bead necklace around his neck, and long dreadlocks reaching his knees.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "We are coming, You will also come. 11th August. In theatres. #OMG2."

As soon as the poster and release date was unveiled, it received mixed reactions from netizens.

One person reacted with heart emojis.

Another comment read, "Ab tandav hoga animal vs gadar 2 vs OMG 2."

"Biggest clash in theater OMG 2 Vs GADDAR 2, another comment read.

The film will face a clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer 'Gadar 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' as both are releasing on August 11.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. In the original film, Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from Akshay and Pankaj, the movie also features Yami Gautam.

Gadar, the romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The film is all set to with its sequel 'Gadar 2' and will hit theatres on August 11.

Helmed by Anil Sharma 'Gadar 2' also stars actors Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Coming back to Akshay, apart from 'OMG 2', he also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

