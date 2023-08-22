Akshay Kumar paying off Sunny Deol's debts to save his villa?

Sunny Deol’s villa, located in upscale Juhu in west Mumbai, was earlier being auctioned by the Bank of Baroda to recover a loan given to the actor. The amount of the loan was said to be around Rs 56 crore. The bank was also trying to recover the interest levied on the loan. However, Bank of Baroda has now withdrawn the e-auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow, citing 'technical reasons.' Another notice was published on Monday, August 21, which says that the sale notice has been withdrawn due to technical issues

While Sunny Deol's spokesperson, reacting to it and said that this issue will be resolved and they request no further speculations, several reports suggested that Akshay Kumar is going to help Sunny. It was said that Akshay would be helping Sunny by giving him Rs 30-40 crore to pay off the loan. However, as per Hindustan Times, Akshay's spokesperson has completely denied these reports. "Absolutely untrue," said the spokesperson.Ironically, these reports came in at a time when Akshay and Sunny's films have been battling it out at the box office. While 'Gadar 2' has crossed Rs 300 crore and it continues to roar in theatres, Akshay's 'OMG 2' has also crossed the 100 crore mark and is doing very well. Fans were also touched with Akshay's gesture as he dropped a video from OMG 2, with him singing Sunny's song from 'Gadar 2' and thanked fans for the love for both the movies.