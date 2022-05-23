Akshay Kumar recovers from COVID-19, surprises Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar with a birthday cake

Manushi Chhillar is all set for her big Bollywood debut with with the upcoming film Prithviraj, opposite Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the historical action drama will arrive in theatres on 3rd June. With few days left for the film's release, the cast has begun promotions of the film.

To begin with, the former Miss World winner was in for a surprise during the first day of promotions as Akki surprised the beauty with a cake on set today. They later posed for the paparazzi right before they started shooting for the special episode of Dance India Dance L'il Masters. Akshay will be playing the role of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan in the much awaited film whereas Manushi will be seen opposite him as princess Sanyogita.