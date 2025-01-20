Akshay Kumar unveils first look in 'Kannappa,' set for April 2025 release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has officially unveiled his first look as Lord Shiva in the upcoming Telugu film 'Kannappa'.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is scheduled for release on April 25, 2025, and marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema.

Kumar's portrayal of Lord Shiva has been the subject of much excitement, especially after a teaser poster was shared on his 57th birthday, September 9, 2024, which revealed his character without revealing his face.

Now, the actor has released a captivating poster that showcases him performing the revered Shiva Thandavaman iconic dance associated with Lord Shivawhile holding a trishul (trident) in his right hand and a damru (small hand drum) in his left.

The poster's caption reads, "The supreme lord who rules over the three worlds surrenders himself to pure devotion."

Sharing the poster on his social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honoured to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFCST6tTs67/

The movie Kannappa is a mythological fantasy based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva, and is set to capture the grandeur and devotion of ancient times.

Akshay Kumar's appearance as Lord Shiva marks his second portrayal of the deity, following his role in 'OMG 3' (2023).

Kannappa is being produced by Vishnu Manchu's AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Along with Akshay Kumar, the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and features a star-studded cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

