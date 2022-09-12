Akshay Kumar's hairstylist of 15 years Milan Jadhav passes away

Actor Akshay Kumar's personal hairdresser Milan Jadhav who has been with the actor for 15 years has passed away and the actor shared this news on Instagram with a heavy heart. The actor was in shock and expressed that he will miss him.

Akshay wrote, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano💔 Om shanti🙏🏻"Anil Kapoor who has worked with Akshay in 'Welcome' was quick to comment on the actor's post saying it's indeed quite sad as he offered his condolence. "Seriously Akshay saab .. ❤️❤️ too sad 😞.. my condolences to Milan's near and dear ones 🤗," wrote Kapoor. On work front, the actor who's just had an OTT release titled 'Cuttputlli' will be seen next in 'Ram Setu' which is set for a Diwali release and also 'Oh My God 2' apart from the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'.