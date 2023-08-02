Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 trailer postponed after Nitin Desai's tragic death

Art director and producer, Nitin Chandrakant Desai has died by suicide at the age of 57. According to reports, Nitin was found dead at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra. Police said prima facie, it looks like a case of death by suicide and further investigation is on. “Today morning, Shri Nitin Desai’s body was found hanging in ND Studios. We are investigating all angles,” Somnath Gharge, SP, Raigad said in a statement. As per a PTI report, Desai had defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan to its financial creditor, and a bankruptcy court had admitted an insolvency petition against his company last week. Desai’s company, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd, had borrowed Rs 185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started from January 2020. In an order passed by NCLT, the total default amount was Rs 252.48 crore as on June 30, 2022. In its reply before the passing of the order, Desai’s company had said that there was a fire incident at the studio on May 7, 2021 which resulted in loss of property and blamed the creditors for sending a recovery notice on the same day. As per a report in local media, the financial creditor had approached district authorities in Raigad to take possession of ND Studio a few months ago.

On the wake of the shocking incident Akshay Kumar has decided to postpone the release of OMG 2’s trailer. Taking to Twitter, Akshay called his death as a ‘huge loss’ and said that out of respect, the OMG 2 trailer will not release on Wednesday. “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti," Akshay tweeted. The film, directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar in the avatar of Lord Shiva. 'OMG 2' will also feature Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. It will be released in theatres on August 11. The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG- Oh My God!' The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl. Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie. The cinematography of the movie is done by Amalendu Chaudhary. The film underwent crucial censoring measures, as 13 minutes were deemed necessary for removal. Notably, visuals displaying frontal nudity were gracefully replaced with appropriate depictions of Naga Sadhus, ensuring compliance with the guidelines. OMG 2 ran into controversy when Mahesh Sharma, a priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple, demanded that the scenes filmed at the temple be removed from the film. He said that if the demand isn’t met, they will launch protests against the movie. He was quoted by ANI as saying, “The censor board has given A certificate to the film Oh My God 2. This certification is reserved for films that have adult content. We demand that some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal temple, be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of viewers. If our demand isn’t met, we will launch protests across the country.”



