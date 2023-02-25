Akshay Kumar's Selfiee opens to disastrous response in theatres

Akshay Kumar's Selfiee has finally hit theatres but has failed to attract the audience to the theatres. The opening day collections of Selfiee is shockingly low. The Raj Mehta directorial was a dull show from the word go as nothing was going in the film's favour. The advances opened late but got no response from the audience. The hope from there from on-the-spot bookings, but even that has not gone in the film's favour. The shows were cancelled at multiple locations due to no audience, and this is never a good sign for any film on opening day.

The mass belts were horrible, which is a shocker as the film featured a top star like Akshay Kumar in it. The film is going nowhere from hereon, as even 100 percent jumps on Saturday and Sunday will push it to a lifetime under Rs. 30 crores. The fate of the film is sealed on its opening day itself. Produced by Karan Johar, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. It stars Akshay Kumar as a movie star who wishes to get a driving licence made to perform a stunt in one of his movies. However, for that he meet an RTO officer who turns out to be his massive fan.