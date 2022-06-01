Akshay, Manushi, 'Samrat Prithviraj' director honour legendary king at Delhi's Qila Rai Pithora

New Delhi, June 1 Actor Akshay Kumar, 'Samrat Prithviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and debutante Manushi Chhillar paid tribute to the valour of king Prithviraj at his Delhi fort Qila Rai Pithora on Wednesday.

Qila Rai Pithora is a fortified complex in the capital and was the centre point of Prithviraj's reign.

The team visited this fort with the brave warrior's flag after having sought blessings at the sacred Somnath Temple and holy river of Ganges. They placed the flag at Prithviraj's statue to culminate their tour of India to honour the mighty king who sacrificed everything to protect the freedom of country against merciless invaders.

Looking dapper in Indian wear, Akshay, who plays the titular role, was seen walking bare feet in the Delhi heat to pay his tribute to the king. Manushi looked every inch gorgeous as she sported an all-white ensemble.

Dwivedi says, "As a team we wanted to give the most glorious salute to the spirit of Samrat Prithviraj through our film and also our promotional campaign."

"We hope that we have managed to do that and honour one of Bharatmata's bravest warriors who stood up against invaders who wanted to kill and loot and disrespect our country and countrymen."

The director added: "We humbly hail the Samrat for being a beacon of hope and courage and we are overwhelmed to place the flag that represented freedom and honour at Samrat Prithviraj's statue at Qila Rai Pithora. We hope every Indian watches our film to understand the sacrifice that one man did for our country."

The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

