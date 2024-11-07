Akshay Oberoi calls ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ set as ‘fun joint family experience’

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actor Akshay Oberoi, currently shooting for the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, has opened up about the vibrant and lively atmosphere on set, which he described as “fun joint family experience.”

Speaking about his experience on set, Akshay shared: “Working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The filming is taking place in the beautiful locales of Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The cast also has Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul. The film, produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Akshay credits his director for fostering such a positive atmosphere on set.

“It feels less like a film set and more like being part of a big, fun joint family and for this all credit goes to Shashank. We eat together, chat together, have fun banters, and even work out together. The energy is so positive and collaborative, which really makes long hours on set enjoyable.”

“Whether it’s grabbing a meal between shots or sharing fitness tips with Varun and the others, there’s this great sense of camaraderie that just makes the entire experience feel special,” he added.

Akshay revealed that he has been in Rajasthan for a while now, and being surrounded by such talented and fun co-stars like Varun, Jhanvi, Sanya, Rohit, and Maniesh, “under the expert direction of Shashank, has been nothing short of amazing.”

“I’m grateful to Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta for bringing all of us together for this project—it’s shaping up to be a wonderful film, and I’m sure the audience will feel the same joy that we’re experiencing on set.”

At the same time, Akshay is simultaneously working on the Yash-starrer “Toxic”, marking his South Indian debut. The pan-India film, set against the backdrop of Bangalore, sees Akshay embracing a challenging role as he continues to expand his horizons.

He also has “Resident”, a psychological thriller that will take him to Europe, where he will begin shooting soon after wrapping up his current projects.

