Akshay Oberoi dubs for Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight'

Mumbai, Sep 23 Actor Akshay Oberoi has recently dubbed for Pawan Kriplani's upcoming movie 'Gaslight', which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. He is amazed how the audiences have embraced each gray character he has played till now.

Speaking of his experiences, he claims: "It amazes me how much the audience has embraced each of the grey characters I've played up to this point."

He added: "Every role has something new to offer, so I really like experimenting with the variations in them. This is a character that stands out to me and on which I have enjoyed working greatly. I'm really excited to see how the audience responds to it."

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in projects like 'Varchasva' along with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary and a social satire named 'Ek Kori Prem Katha'.

