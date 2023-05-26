alak Muchhal thrilled about her performance at Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE] May 26 : Singer Palak Muchhal looked super excited for her performance at Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks. In the picture shared on the Twitter official page of IIFA, the ace singer looked gorgeous as she opted for a teal blue jumpsuit with sunglasses.

Previously, Palak shared a picture on her Instagram handle before she started her journey to Yas Island to attend the mega event. She wrote in the caption along with the photo, "Off to #IIFA".

The 29-year-old singer, who has given her voice in films such as 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Kick', 'Baaghi 2' and many more, shared her happiness about travelling to Abu Dhabi in her post on her social media handle.

She mentioned, "I'm beyond excited to perform at the Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2023, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 26th May for the ultimate musical extravaganza. Don't miss out on this incredible experience, book your tickets right now at etihadarena.ae or platinumlist.net and let's make it a night to remember!"

After her post many of her fans congratulated Palak. One of her fans commented, "Congratulations###Woooooooow really very nice new look picture dear my lovely sister ##"

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on 27th May and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

The mega celebrations will start today with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several famous singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh.

