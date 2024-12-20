Alaya F to Sharvari: B-Town Actresses Who Stole the Show in 2024

Bollywood produced some of the most incredible talents this year and delivered memorable characters to the audiences. There are a few leading ladies who delivered performances that seemed nothing less than a breath of fresh air on the silver screen. Here are some Bollywood actresses whose performances felt like it!

Alaya F - Srikanth

Alaya F starred in the biographical film 'Srikanth', and won hearts by essaying a heartwarming role. She played the character of the love interest named Swathi and left everyone in awe of her with a strong portrayal.

Pratibha Ranta - Laapataa Ladies

Pratibha Ranta delivered a standout performance as Jaya in the widely acclaimed film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Her authentic and raw portrayal resonated with the audience and cemented her status as one of the power-packed performers among her contemporaries.

Sharvari - Munjya

Sharvari starred in the horror-comedy film 'Munjya', and showcased her acting prowess to its full glory. Her ability to bring a fresh perspective to her character 'Bela' made her a sought-after actress in the industry.

Pragya Jaiswal - Khel Khel Mein

Pragya Jaiswal made her Bollywood debut with 'Khel Khel Mein', and showcased her acting chops to full glory. The actress blended comedy with emotions, tickled the funny bones of the audience, and delivered an impactful performance alongside several actors.

Kriti Sanon - Crew

Kriti Sanon tickled the audience's funny bones with the comedy-drama 'Crew'. The actress played the role of flight attendant Divya Rana and received widespread acclaim by showcasing her emotional range and acting dynamics to the fullest.

Triptii Dimri - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Triptii Dimri played the female lead in the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', and showcased her comic chops on the silver screens. As Meera, Triptii Dimri not only pulled off the character effortlessly, but her chemistry with the cast also emerged as the highlight.

Janhvi Kapoor - Mr and Mrs Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor left the audience mind-blown by revealing her unseen avatar in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'. She played the role of Mahima and won hearts by showcasing the struggles and complexities of a female cricket player.



