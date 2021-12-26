Alec Baldwin celebrates 'quiet' Christmas holiday with family after 'Rust' shooting incident

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are spending quality family time this Christmas.

As per People Magazine, Alec is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of his film 'Rust' when a prop gun Alec was holding went off, killing Hutchins.

Hilaria shared several photos on Instagram from the family's festivities together in the Hamptons, featuring their six children -- daughters Carmen Gabriela and Maria Lucia Victoria plus sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

In one post shared on her Instagram feed, Hilaria's children can be seen posing with Santa Claus, though her two youngest kids were captured less than enthused about the Christmas photo.

"Reality vs....well....reality. This was the best we got from the photo batch," the mother of six wrote alongside the festive shot.

She added, "Happy Christmas Eve y Feliz Nochebuena. Our love to you and your families. Amor, amor!!!!"

On her Instagram Story, Hilaria also shared some snaps of holiday-themed activities the family took part in, including building gingerbread houses and baking cookies.

Earlier this week, a source told the People Magazine that the couple would be "spending a quiet holiday with the children in the Hamptons."

In the latest development in the 'Rust' shooting case, investigators have issued a search warrant for Alec's phone.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident -- with production on the film halted -- a source has told People Magazine that Alec is leng on his wife and kids, including 26-year-old daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger.

"It's such an unthinkable tragedy and the grief and trauma for him are unbearable. Alec is still in shock and his heart is completely broken. He is doing his best to cope and is leng on Hilaria and the kids for support," the source said.

