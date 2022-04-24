Alex Kurtzman says 'The Mummy' is aprobably the biggest failure' of his life

Los Angeles, April 24 Alex Kurtzman, who serves as an executive producer on the recently released television series 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' and has directed the Tom Cruise-starrer 'The Mummy', has gone on record with 'The Playlist' to state that the latter, is "probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally", reports 'Deadline'.

As per 'Deadline', while he has a lot of things he regrets about making the film, Kurtzman does find some positive aspects to the experience.

The writer-producer-filmmaker told 'The Playlist': "As brutal as it was, in many ways, and as many cooks in the kitchen as there were, I am very grateful for the opportunity to make those mistakes because it rebuilt me into a tougher person and it also rebuilt me into a clearer filmmaker.

"And that has been a real gift and I feel those gifts all the time because I'm very clear now when I have a feeling that doesn't feel right, I am not quiet about it anymore. I will literally not proceed when I feel that feeling. It's not worth it to me. And you can't get to that place of gratitude until you've had that kind of experience."

Meanwhile, 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' is Kurtzman's newest television project starring Naomie Harris and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and debuts on Showtime and for Indian audiences on Voot Select on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor