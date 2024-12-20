Alexis Bellino announces exit from 'The Real Housewives of Orange County'

Washington [US], December 20 : TV personality Alexis Bellino announced her exit from 'The Real Housewives of Orange County''s upcoming nineteenth season.

The reality star announced her exit from the franchise while guest-hosting the Going Rogue podcast, reported People.

"I was not asked back next season," she said.

She opened up about her exit from the Bravo franchise, saying that while "nobody wants the rejection," it was "a little bit of a relief"

Alexis won't be returning. In fact, she herself said she was expecting it.

"I can't say it came as a shock, it did not come as a shock," said Alexis, adding, "It was a hard conversation. ... I guess I wasn't really prepared [because] I didn't think contracts were coming out like, I thought we had more time. ... So it was a shock when the call came, but I was never shocked about that information," reported People.

"It was a little bit of a relief," she added. "I mean nobody wants the rejection, and no one wants to [hear] you're not asked back. But it already happened to me. It happened to me in season 8. I've been there, done that!"

