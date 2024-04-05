Ali Fazal pens and dedicates a beautifully written poem to his beau, Richa Chadha, hints at “finding a unique gift for his life partner

In an affectionate and creative gesture that has captured the hearts of his fans online, Ali Fazal turned to Instagram to share a mystery-laden poem dedicated to his life partner, Richa Chadha. As the couple eagerly anticipates the arrival of their first child, Fazal's words resonate with the warmth and depth of their shared journey.

The poem, penned in Fazal's unique style, reads:

“Ek tohfa, do tarfa,

Do jaan ek makaan

Ji.. nahi thhaa aasaan nahi thha aasaan

Mohabbat ke bazaar mein, deewana chala dhoondne, Ek tohfe ki dukaan,

“toh uspe likha hai ki- zidd ke aage jhug gai aazmaaish-e-wafaa o ashiqui,

Parakh liya mere tohfe ne uski nigaah ko”.

Translated, the verses hint at a dual-sided gift for their shared life and Ali hinting at a perfect gift for Richa that he wishes to give her.

This intimate glimpse into Fazal's thoughts and feelings for Richa has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, leaving many wondering about Ali’s search for this mysterious gift.

As the couple looks forward to welcoming their first child, this poem stands as a testament to their evolving journey, encapsulating the anticipation, joy, and profound love that marks this new chapter in their lives.