Ali Fazal shares pictures with Gerard Butler from 'Kandahar' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Actor Ali Fazal who is gearing up for his upcoming Hollywood action thriller film 'Kandahar' set for release in the US today, shared BTS pictures from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Ali dropped behind-the-scene pictures from the sets featuring Gerard Butler, Ric Roman Waugh and the crew of 'Kandahar'.

The film which is a major action motion picture stars Gerard Butler along with Ali Fazal who plays the role of Kahil.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Behind some greatness is always a director orchestrating it all!! KANDAHAR HITS HARD TODAY!! North America."

He thanked his director and team for this beautiful journey.

Ali added, "I cannot thank you both enough. Ric for bringing me on board this journey . And Mr Gerard Butler, for all things notorious on and off camera.... ( and much more ) and to the entire crew of Kandahar on sets and off sets.. you people are the real heroes. Will share more photos later. Go buy your tickets now."

From posing with his co-stars and riding a bike, the pictures shows how much fun Ali had while shooting.

Ali's wife and actor Richa Chadha also makes an appearance in one of the pictures.

'Kandahar' directed by Ric Roman Waugh is Ali's first action film and was shot extensively in the Al Ula region in Saudi Arabia.

The film is expected to release in India in a few weeks.

Few days ago, Ali treated fans with a first-look poster of himself from the movie.

Sharing the poster, "Pulse pounding action apparently- An adrenaline ride made for the big screen .. here's a screen grab for some context. Cuz some serious Action went down here in the desert. DIRT BIKIN' IT ON A KTM YES. Check out my new movie KANDAHAR . Only in theatres, MAY 26."

In the first look poster, Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert.

Ali is the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie 'Victoria and Abdul' with the legendary Dame Judi Dench. The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by the director, Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film star popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles.

The film's description reads, "Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down."

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal will also be seen in the web series 'Mirzapur Season 3' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in 'The Underbug', 'Girls will be Girls', 'Metro In Dino', and in another Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'.

