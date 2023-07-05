Ali Merchant shares his shooting experience for 'Dhuan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Ali Merchant, who has been in series like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Lock Upp 1', 'Bandini', and 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', among others, opened up about his latest music video 'Dhuan'.

Ali mentioned, "The reason I said yes to this music video was when the director, Dhanashree, called me and gave me a reference of playing the character like Michele Morrone in 365 days, an effortless Hot Don, so it attracted me, and I immediately Locked this one and started working on myself, and no doubt after giving so much effort and hard work, the video turned out fantastic, and I am looking forward to it. As it's a Hindi house mix genre, which will surely make the audience fall in love with it."

He also shared his shooting experience and BTS moments from the sets of the music video.

"The music video was shot in the world's biggest nightclub in Baku, Azerbaijan, and it took me 15 hours to travel there, and then I shot for 40 hours and then took my flight back for another show in India. This was definitely one of the shortest and also the longest travel work trips for me, for which I flew for 15 hours to shoot for 40 hours, so yes, everything is worth it when I get good feedback for my work, which I am getting for this one," he added.

