Alia Bhatt Cheers for Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas' Trailer

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, two prominent figures in B-town, often support and promote each other's work, displaying a strong bond and mutual encouragement within the industry. Recently, Katrina Kaif dropped the trailer of her upcoming film Merry Christmas. Kat's besti Alia Bhatt reacted to the trailer which was released on Wednesday. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote Okay this is very cool. I am excited,"

Katrina also reposted her story with red heart. Along with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan also reacted to the Trailer. While posting video on Instagram Katrina Kaif husband wrote, "One of the best cut trailers. Can't wait for this this gem from the genius." Varun Dhawan, who has worked with director Sriram Raghavan in Badlapur wrote, "The twisted genius Sriram R is back."

Katrina Kaif posted this trailer saying, "Presenting the #MerryChristmasTrailer - Hindi. In cinemas on 12th Jan." Alia Bhatt, Katrina kaif will be working on Zoya Akhtar written 'Jee Le Zaraa featuring Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Farhan Akhtar will be directing this movie.