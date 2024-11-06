Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turns 2, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima send warm birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter turns two on November 6, her grandmother Neetu Kapoor shared a special birthday wish for her "pyaar".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu posted an adorable picture of her cute granddaughter with Ranbir and Alia. She was seen sitting between her parents, and Ranbir kissed her.

She wrote in her birthday wish, "Our pyaar s birthday.. god bless.."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCBQwCYoRsD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Raha on her birthday. She shared a picture with her and captioned it, "Happy happiest birthday my cutie pie...We love you so much"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating.

Their daughter, Raha was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are set to appear together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

'Love and War' is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor