Alia Bhatt reviews Ranveer Singh's 83, actress calls it a milestone of Hindi cinema

Alia Bhatt is all praise for her Rocky Aur Rani co-star Ranveer Singh for this upcoming film 83. Alia, ahead of the film’s release, took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note congratulating Kabir Khan and Ranveer for the film based on India’s 1983 World Cup win.Sharing a poster of the film, Alia wrote on her Instagram story, “Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It’s not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It’s an experience- a part of history that’s nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film! Thank you for this film!”

Alia wrote one more note in yet another story on Instagram, here she expressed her excitement on seeing Ranveer’s performance in the film. She wrote, ” Tuts! Kaps! What to say. I mean. What are you? Some sort of genius mixture wrapped in with some loaded feeling peppered with magic every few seconds! I’ve said this to you before – your eyes changed!!!!!! You don’t act and – you live the charatcer! Can’t do can’t do- you’re too good pls go to sleep for years so we can all catch up with you brilliance! Actor to actor Thank you for you! To the entire team. Producers, technicians, actors, coaches! Congratulations!!!!!!!! You’ll have created and contributed to what will be a milestone in Hindi cinema! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”Alia and Ranveer were last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The two will be sharing screen-space yet again in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

