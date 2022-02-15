Alia Bhatt stopped at Mumbai airport before her departure to Berlin

ACISF officer stopped Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport and asked the actress to remove her mask to prove her identity. Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her sister Shaheen Bhatt on Monday evening. The Bhatt sisters were off to Berlin to present Alia’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Berlin International Film Festival. Videos from the airport showed Alia and Shaheen walking hand-in-hand toward the departure entrance. While Alia was seen wearing an all-white ensemble for her flight, a white crop top and a pair of white pants; Shaheen was seen wearing an all-black ensemble for the journey. As the sisters approached the departure entrance, a CISF officer stopped them and asked them to present their documents as per protocol. He also asked Alia to remove her mask to verify her documents.

Meanwhile, The Berlin Film Festival has recorded over 50 Covid positive cases. According to a media report, during testing procedures of the film festival, nearly 2,700 tests were done and 54 positive attendees tested positive. Sharing more details a festival spokesperson told deadline. com, “Since the beginning of the festival we have only detected eight cases of positive tests among the film teams. The Berlinale’s test buses, available for both accredited and audience, did approximately 2,700 tests and had only 54 positive tests.”“In order to stop possible chains of infections, we are evaluating every case and situation thoroughly, tracking all contacts and identifying possible risk situations. We are still in pandemic times and obviously positive tests are still a reality in our daily lives. It is good to hear that the figures of positive tests are really low. With 2% of positive tests the figures are less than the average percentage of positive tests around Berlin,” the report added the spokesperson as saying.

