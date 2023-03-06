Alia Bhatt unhappy with Ranbir Kapoor for promoting Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’ with Shraddha Kapoor?

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor who will be seen together in ‘Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’ have been promoting the film separately. Recently at an event, a reporter asked Ranbir if his wife Alia Bhatt did not allow him to promote the film with Shraddha. And the actor said, ‘Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai.’ Ranbir had earlier explained that the makers of the film have planned their separate promotional activities as they want the audience to see the fresh pair of him and Shraddha in theatres first.

During another recent interaction, Ranbir had said that he was looking forward to reunite with wife-actor Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha, when they return from Kashmir. Alia is filming there for her upcoming drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with filmmaker Karan Johar and her co-star Ranveer Singh.After Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released this year.