Alia Bhatt's action thriller 'Jigra' set for OTT release on December 6

Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated action thriller Jigra is finally set to premiere on Netflix, after its theatrical release in October.

Netflix India revealed the release date through an official Instagram post, sharing the news alongside a striking poster of the film. The caption, "Phoolon aur taaron ne kaha hai, ulti ginti shuru karlo (stars emoticon)," hinted at the suspenseful, thrilling nature of the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDMACcVNndB/

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film marks Bhatt's solo release in 2024. The film, which also stars Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, and Vivek Gomber in supporting roles, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 6, 2024.

Jigra follows the story of Satya Anand, played by Alia Bhatt, a devoted sister who embarks on a dangerous and emotional journey to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand, portrayed by Vedang Raina.

The film delves into themes of family, sacrifice, and determination, offering a gripping narrative with high stakes.

The movie is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

'Jigra's script was co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. One of the key highlights of the movie is the recreation of the iconic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka', featuring Vedang Raina's vocal performance, adding a nostalgic yet contemporary touch to the film.

Jigra faced tough competition at the box office during its initial run, with the RajKummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' emerging as the bigger hit.

The latter film earned Rs 5.71 crore on its opening Friday, overshadowing Alia Bhatt's film, which struggled to make an impact at the box office.

Reports suggest that 'Jigra' had one of Alia Bhatt's lowest openers in her career, with its performance being compared to her film 'Highway', which also underperformed at the box office back in 2014, despite some critical acclaim.

