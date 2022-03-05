Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' crosses ₹100 cr worldwide, holds the third position in gross income after the pandemic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, while Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in the supporting roles have crossed the mark of 100 crores worldwide in the first week of its release. As per reports, the film has grossed ₹108.3 crores so far. The film is the biopic of Gangubai of Kamathipura, who is one of the most power full mafias of Mumbai to date.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared this news saying '108.3 crores worldwide gross box office'' written on it.

Despite 50 percent occupancy at cinema theaters in the cities like Mumbai and Delhi, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai has emerged to get top positions in the view of income since the pandemic.

Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh had on his Twitter shared the figures and said Gangubai Kathiawadi was the third biggest opener in the pandemic times. The first was Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi had earned ₹26.29 crores on its opening day. The second position is held by Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 which had earned ₹12.64 crores on its opening day.

So far the movie is doing great on cinemas.