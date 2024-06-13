Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' gets a new release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : The second half of 2024 seems to be quite exciting for film buffs as a lot of big movies including Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Jigra' will hit the theatres in the coming months.

On Thursday, the makers of 'Jigra' announced the new release date of the film. Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies ."

She also dropped the film's new poster.

Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' also stars Vedang Raina.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

