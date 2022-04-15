Alia Ranbir Wedding: Alia’s wedding saree inspired by Kangana

After 5 years of dating, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially husband and wife now! The actors who fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, on Thursday.

The marriage ceremony took place in the presence of a few people and in a very simple manner. The wedding took place at his Vastu home and his fans greeted him by posting on social media. But now the out-fit of Alia's wedding is being discussed on social media. Has Alia copied Kangana Ranaut's look from two years ago? This question is being raised by netizens.

Alia wore a sari designed by Sabyasachi at the wedding. In the past, Kangana Ranaut, had wore similar Sabya sari in November 2020. At that time, Kangana had also tagged Sabyasachi. Kangana had wore the saree for her brother's reception. Kangana had given a Himachali touch to this sari look. She was wearing a red hat. Now, in the photo shared by Kangana two years ago, her look and Alia's look are the same, according to netizens.