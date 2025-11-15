Alicia Silverstone remembers her late mom's cameo in 'Clueless'

Washington DC [US], November 15 : Alicia Silverstone, who is known for 'The Crush', 'The Wonder Years', 'Blast from the Past', among others, remembered her late mother's cameo appearance in the 1995 classic rom-com 'Clueless', reported People.

The 49-year-old actress spoke about how her mother briefly appeared in a scene in the film.

"There's a wedding scene my mom is in the back and she died, this night, six years ago," Silverstone said at the event. "So it's really lovely to have, because I love her and miss her and so it was very moving to see that moment and go like, 'Oh my god, there's my mommy,' and tonight's the night. Tonight's the night she passed. So, that's very nice," as quoted by People.

Silverstone continued, "She'd be really happy that this was happening."

Silverstone talked about her mom in a blog post from 2021, mentioning, "My mother lived lightly on the earth, she planted seeds in me, she loved animals, and she taught me to never be materialistic or waste anything."

In April, Silverstone celebrated the announcement of an upcoming Clueless TV project, writing in an Instagram post: "Totally buggin'... in the best way(Swipe to see why)."

The actress recently gave an update on Peacock's upcoming 'Clueless' TV series, in which she will reprise her role as Cher Horowitz.

Silverstone said, "Where we are at is that it's in very early stages. I'm obviously excited. I never thought that that was something I would ever do because I wouldn't wanna mess up this thing that we all love so much. So we will do our very best to honor the original movie that we love and also bring something new to it," as per the outlet.

She added, "That's the goal, and I believe we will execute that goal," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor