'All I could think was food' says Preity Zinta as she recalls happy moments of 'Jaane kyun log' song shoot from 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : Actress Preity Zinta reminisced about shooting the song Jaane Kyon Log Pyar Karte Hai by sharing a throwback photo from the iconic film Dil Chahta Hai.

This Bollywood comedy-drama, written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. Released in 2001, the film became a cult classic.

Sharing a humorous anecdote, Preity Zinta recalled shooting the popular song in Sydney, Australia. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress revealed that she had skipped breakfast due to the tight shooting schedule.

"Like all shoots, we had to hurry and finish within a certain time frame, so everyone was focused on wrapping up as quickly as possible. Of course, I missed breakfast that morning, so all I could think about was food!" she wrote.

Preity added, "Once the shoot was over, I was asked to pose for a few stills/photos. I made a face and said, 'I'm starving. Can we do this later?' Someone replied, 'It will only take a second. Just look at the camera and think of a yummy chocolate croissant.' And that's exactly what I did when this photo was taken."

The photo, which highlights Preity's signature dimples, shows her smiling at the camera. She captioned it, "This photo always reminds me to enjoy and appreciate the little things that bring us so much joy. Tell me, what makes you smile like that? I'd love to know."

Dil Chahta Hai was praised for its compelling storyline, strong performances, and memorable music. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Primarily shot in urban locations across Australia and Mumbai, the film resonated more with urban audiences than rural ones. It explores the journey of three best friends as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of life after graduation.

Preity Zinta is set to make her comeback to the big screen after six years with Lahore 1947, where she will share screen space with Sunny Deol.

