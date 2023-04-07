Allu Arjun drops 'Pushpa 2' first look poster ahead of his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : After an intriguing special video, actor Allu Arjun, on Friday, dropped a first-look poster of 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun treated fans with a full look of himself from the Pushpa sequel.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqvDs5uvFUM/

In the poster, Arjun is seen in an intense and completely new avatar. He is seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor is seen holding a gun in one of his hands.

Fans can't keep calm after seeing their star in this intense look, they flooded the comment section of the actor.

Actor Huma Qureshi reacted with fire emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Bhaau ek dam jhakaas is baar bilkul mt jhukna."

"Can't wait," another comment read.

Few hours ago, the makers of 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' unveiled an intriguing special video for the Hunt of Pushpa Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Mythri Movie Makers dropped a video along with the caption, "The #HuntForPushpa ends and PUSHPA'S Rule BEGINS. Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa? #Pushpa2TheRule."

'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film.

In the video, voice-over referring to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail.

At the end of video, Allu Arjun as Pushpa who has wrapped himself in a shawl as he hides in a jungle. And in the voice-over its heard saying, "When an mal takes two steps backwards, it is because of a tiger but when a tiger moves backwards, it is because of Pushpa."

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

