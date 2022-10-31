Allu Arjun first look from Pushpa 2 goes viral!

Allu Arjun has finally started shooting for director Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule. Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a photo with Allu Arjun from the photoshoot.

The regular shoot is expected to commence from the first or second week of November. The action film about the red sandalwood smuggling is being directed by Sukumar. Initially, the director wanted to release Pushpa 2 in December 2022. Pushpa: The Rule, the second part in the Pushpa series will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The project was officially launched in August with a pooja ceremony.