Allu Arjun's wife shares heartwarming video of him spending Sunday with his kids

By ANI | Published: January 30, 2022 06:33 PM2022-01-30T18:33:57+5:302022-01-30T18:45:13+5:30

South superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently basking in the pan-India success of his film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', was seen in a heartwarming video with his kids on Sunday.

The actor's wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, took to her Instagram story, to post a video of him colouring with his daughter, Allu Arha, while his son, Allu Ayaan is seen sitting in the background, surrounded by crayons and toys.

The actor had earlier posted a picture of his daughter giving him the sweetest welcome back home. He captioned the picture as "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad." He added a heart emoji to it.

His daughter is seen standing above a lettering made by her with flowers and leaves which read "welcome nana", which translates to "welcome papa".

The actor is currently vacationing with his family in Goa.

After the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', the actor is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen space with him again.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

