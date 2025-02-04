Allu Sirish, brother of Allu Arjun, expresses happiness as 'Pushpa 2' receives acclaim from Western audiences

Chennai, Feb 4 Actor Allu Sirish, the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun, has expressed gladness at his brother’s film Pushpa 2 getting insane love from the western audience as well.

On Tuesday, social media was abuzz with reports of westerners expressing admiration and appreciation for sequences in Pushpa 2.

Quoting this tweet on X, Allu Sirish wrote, “I am glad the Pushpa 2 is receiving insane love from Western audience as well. Esp for a film like this which is vastly different from their culture or something they're not too familiar with.@alluarjun @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial.”

The film, which has been directed by ace director Sukumar and which features actor Allu Arjun in the lead, has already completed a triumphant 50-day run in theatres.

Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the biggest film of 2024, setting unparalleled examples of success since its release. From winning the hearts of the audience to breaking box office records, the film left its mark everywhere. Not only did it inaugurate the over ₹800 Crore club in Hindi, but it also crossed the ₹1800 Crore mark worldwide, making it India's biggest and highest-earning film.

The film is a gripping story that revolves around Pushpa Raj -- a man, who, after having had everything taken away from him, decides that he will not lose anything more in life to anyone.

The story tells his rise to the heights of power by becoming the head of a powerful syndicate that illegally deals in red sandalwood.

The film, which has three parts, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The second part released on December 5, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor