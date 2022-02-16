'Alvida Bappida': Mika Singh, Armaan Malik mourn demise of Bappi Lahiri

Mumbai, Feb 16 It has not been a fortnight since the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away, and now the entertainment industry is mourning the demise of 'Disco King'

Bappi Lahiri. He died on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. He was 69.

The singer-composer was known for popularising disco music in Bollywood. The veteran has given some incredible music in the era of 1980s-90s for movies like 'Sharaabi', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', 'Namak Halaal' and many more. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

Beside his number of hits, he was also known for sporting gold chains, bracelets, rings and a watch.

The entire film industry and his fans have been mourning the loss of Bappi da.

Rapper Mika Singh also with a heavy heart gave tribute to the veteran singer on his social media handle and wrote: "Chalte chalte, mere yeh Geet yaad rakhna.. Kabhi Alvida na Kehna ..The Legend, God of dance numbers, the great composer and singer who has given a huge number of songs to the industry my all time favourite @bappilahiri_official_ has sadly passed away leaving us with his most beautiful music and memories. He will be in our hearts forever..

"I was fortunate enough to do so many shows with him and sing live together.. this was my tribute to the Legend. May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti."

Armaan Malik also took to his Instagram and posted recalling his last meeting with him. "Met him last on 28th June,2021..we were recording for a Bengali song together. Who knew that it would be our last meeting..life so damn unpredictable."

Bollywood music composer Shamir Tandon calls himself privileged to work with him and recalls giving a break to his grandson, Rego B, who made his singing debut with Shamir's music video 'Bachcha Party.'

"I have had the privilege to record Bappi Da's voice under my baton over a decade ago for a Suniel Shetty film. But more recently, I had the honour of giving a break and launching his grandson Rego B under my baton, who is a complete replica of Bappi Da as a composer, singer, artist and performer.

"One of his songs 'Baccha Party Chalu Hai' released under Saregama music label along with a lavish video produced by Remo D'souza has won a lot of acclaim amongst the children. After which, Bappi Da interacted very closely with me and congratulated me for the phenomenal work I was doing by giving a break to his grandson and identifying the talent in Rego B."

He further shares that during multiple interactions with Bappi da he learned one of the most beautiful things and that is to always be humble and down to earth. while he was talking to him about some past works .

While he was talking to him about some past works Shamir recalls his words: "Bappi da told me, 'What I have done in the past is past, we need to now see what I need to do in future and the learning here is what once has already achieved is not something one should tom-tom about or just live with but one should keep planning one what one wants to do in future with one's work and creativity.' Hence Bappi Da was not just one of the laurels who just kept praising himself for his thousands of superhit songs, but he was always craving to learn more and that's the learning I took back when I went."

He adds one of the most fond memory of him with the late singer: "What I also formerly remember about him is that every time I would play some of the songs which I recorded with Rego B his grandson, who is barely 12-13 years' old he would smile and hug me and said "Hit hai Hit hai" Shameer superhit hai and that's memory I will always cherish."

The well-known singer Shibani Kashyap reminisces about the 'Disco King' and says: "He was not just as a music legend but also as a person who was like a guide, mentor and a family to me. I did many concerts with him and also collaborated with him for a song 'zamaana to hai disco ka'. He was a very helpful, loving person with a great sense of humour. Today with a heavy heart we say 'alvida' to him, although he sang 'Kabhi alvida na kehna'"

