Amaal Mallik gives credit to lyricist for response to 'Chalo Theek Hai'

Mumbai, July 5 Music composer and singer Amaal Malik, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for the teaser of his upcoming music video 'Chalo Theek Hai', said that the song became all the more special because of its lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore.

The music video has been directed by Krish Trivedi, while the song has been composed and sung by Amaal.

Talking about the song, Amaal said, "My songs have reached this point thanks to lyricists. The songs are so memorable that even 10 years later, you hear the words and they sound good. So this is the kind of work I look for.

Elaborating his thoughts on love, Amaal said, "I hear a lot of music where they explain a boy being unfaithful and his life is over. Love is not like that. Throughout this song, there is acceptance of love, that it was there... is there, but people move ahead for dreams and I've seen that."

Produced by Daboo Mallik and MWM Entertainment, the music video 'Chalo Theek Hai' releases on YouTube on July 6.

