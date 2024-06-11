Amandeep Sidhu worked on body language to ace her role in 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'

Mumbai, June 11 Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who plays Baani in the new show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', has shared that she worked a lot on her body language to ace her character.

The actress said she put in a lot of effort for her role because she is quite different from Baani in real life.

"You have to work on your character, body postures, and body language. I worked a lot on my body language for Baani. Because, Baani doesn't walk like Amandeep, neither does she talk like her. So, I worked a lot in that way. This is the process," the actress said.

"I believe if you work on your body language, it starts showing in your personality too. Now that I can say that I have become Baani, I just hope the audience likes my work," she added.

Amandeep also confessed that before her first day on the sets, she was so anxious and excited that she could not sleep.

"I am normally very nervous on Day 1, so I try to meet and get comfortable with everyone on the set," Amandeep said.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' airs on SonySAB.

