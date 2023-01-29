Amazon buys OTT rights of Pathaan for Rs.100 crore

SRK fans have been eagerly waiting to know when Pathaan will be released on an OTT platform. Now according to reports, the makers have sold the rights of the film to Amazon Prime for 100 crores.The film will start streaming on the OTT platform from April 25, three months after its theatrical release.

Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film got released on January 25th and since then, there has been no stopping at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has broken records with its historical collections. Pathaan saw SRK and Salman's reunion too. Salman appeared as Tiger since the film is now a part of YRF's spy universe.