Amazon renews sci-fi hit 'Fallout' for second season

Washington [US], April 19 : Prime Video has officially renewed the hit sci-fi series 'Fallout' for a second season, marking another triumph for the streaming platform.

The show based on the Bethesda Softworks game franchise has garnered widespread acclaim and a devoted fanbase since its debut.

Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, along with producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, have been credited with the show's success, which has seen it become one of Prime Video's top-performing titles to date, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, praised the cast and creative team for their contributions to the show's success and expressed her excitement about the renewal, in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lead actors Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have been singled out for their exceptional performances in the game franchise.

Filming for the second season is set to move to California, taking advantage of a substantial USD 25 million tax credit, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This move reflects the show's significant budget, with the California Film Commission filing revealing a staggering USD 152 million allocated for production.

Fans are already speculating about the potential storyline for the upcoming season, with hints from the first season finale suggesting a possible journey to the iconic setting of New Vegas.

Executive producers Nolan and Joy expressed their gratitude to the cast, crew, and supporters of the show, promising an even more explosive continuation of the post-apocalyptic saga.

'Fallout' is a joint production between Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, and Bethesda Game Studios, with a team of industry veterans.

