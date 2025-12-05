Ameesha Patel says 'I love media & paps' amidst Jaya Bachchan’s comment on photographers

Mumbai, Dec 5 Actress Ameesha Patel expressed her love and admiration for the hard work and dedication shown by the paparazzi.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ameesha said that she loves the paps and the media people as they are extremely hardworking.

The 'Gadar 2' actress pointed out that no matter what the weather, the paparazzi always make sure to do a good job.

When asked to comment on veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan's recent comments on paparazzi, Ameesha told IANS, "Well, everyone's entitled to their opinion. But I love the paps. I love you, media people. I love you all. You all work very hard. Whether it's sunny, rainy, cold, or hot, you all are always doing a good job."

During a recent event, Jaya Bachchan questioned the qualifications and professionalism of the paparazzi. She further expressed criticism towards their intrusive behavior.

Jaya Bachchan's statement received a lot of backlash from members of the media, the netizens, and even members of the industry.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit bashed Jaya Bachchan for her attitude towards paparazzi and media in a post that read, "Jaya Bachchan ji's statement against the paparazzi reeks of snobbish elitism. To criticize the aggressive coverage of certain paps is one thing, but to demean the profession altogether, laced with downright classist remarks is unbecoming of such a senior member of our film industry and a parliamentarian (sic)."

"They're hardworking professionals doing their job, for which most times they've been called by the stars and their PR teams themselves. So if she has such a strong opinion against the paparazzi culture, it's time to look inwards rather than indulge in this misplaced outrage," he added.

"Not very parliamentarian, #JayaBachchan ji," the caption read.

In the past as well, Jaya Bachchan is known to have faced trouble dealing with the paparazzi. She has been seen getting irritated with them on more than one occasion.

