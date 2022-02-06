Amid chanting of vedic hymns, Lata Mangeshkar's body consigned to flames

Mumbai, Feb 6 Amid chanting of vedic hymns and elaborate rituals performed by Hindu priests, legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours, held at Shivaji Park, here on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and family members, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State Cabinet Ministers, NCP President Sharad Pawar, and other top dignitaries along with the bereaved Mangeshkar clan were in attendance.

After the mourners paid their last respects to Lata's body draped in the National Tricolour on a flower-bedecked pedestal, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force contingents sounded the Last Post and accorded a salute as the gathering stood in attention.

The National Flag was carefully removed from her body, ceremonially folded and solemnly handed over to Lata's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar, who handed it to the other grieving family members present there.

Thereafter, a retinue of over half-a-dozen priests took charge and got down to the task of performing the Hindu rituals for the departed singer, along with a few male family members present alongside.

Shortly after the religious rituals were completed, the Mumbai Police contingent honoured her with another gun salute booming above the Shivaji Park.

Then, the sole brother among the five sibling, Hridaynath Mangeshkar stepped forward with other family members and he lit the funeral pyre with grief writ on his face - as his legendary Lata became immortal in a cloud of smoke - around 7.15 p.m., 11 hours after she breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. in the morning.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi bid the final adieu to his beloved 'Badi Didi'

