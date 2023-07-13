“Amitabh Bachchan is a perfect 10 celebrity in Bollywood" says Abhishek Banerjee

The guests at the recent episode of Amazon miniTV’s (Amazon’s free video streaming service) By Invite Only were popular actors Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. The show has carved a reputation for itself for entertaining the audiences with high doses of fun with the conversation between host Renil Abraham and the celebrity guests. The latest episode was no different as Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma spoke at length about how they met each other and the evolution of the entertainment industry.

During the popular segment of the show- Quickie, Ashish Verma was asked an interesting question by the popular host, “ If you were in a same sex relationship, which Bollywood actor would you pick as a partner?” To which Ashish replied, “Ranveer Singh”. While talking about whether the casting over the years has changed or not Ashish commented, “The industry has changed a lot, previously I was doing geeky roles but over the times I am getting several types of roles without any conventional psyche, people now think out of the box”.

In the same segment when the host asked Abhishek Banerjee, “What is it about you that you think women find the most appealing” To which the actor replied, “ I think it’s just me being very casual around them and like just being myself because I think most of the guys are not even themselves when they are around women. They try to be somebody else, and I don’t do that” Another question that was shooted at the actor was, “Which Bollywood celebrity is a perfect 10 according to you?” the answer to this will leave you impressed, the actor says, “Amitabh Bachchan”.