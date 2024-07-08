Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan pose with Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar in throwback pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Shabana Azmi who often shares pictures and videos on her social media account dropped a nostalgic throwback picture featuring herself, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Javed Akhtar.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Shabana posted a picture from the actor-producer Ramesh Sharma's 70th birthday party in 2017.

In the picture, Ramesh Sharma is seen posing with close friends, including Shabana Azmi, her husband and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, and musician Amjad Ali Khan.

The group, dressed in elegant ethnic outfits, can be seen smiling for the camera, capturing a moment of joy and camaraderie.

Captioning the post, Shabana Azmi wrote, "At Romesh Sharma's special birthday."

Recently, Shabana Azmi appeared in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' where Jaya Bachchan also played a key role.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

