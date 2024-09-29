Amitabh Bachchan keeps up with his Sunday ritual of greeting fans outside Jalsa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Making Sunday extra special like always, megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside to meet his fans.

For his latest Sunday darshan, Big B wore his signature white kurta-pyjama that he teamed up with a multi-coloured jacket and matching head accessory.

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

Big B always goes barefoot to meet his fans. Earlier, in one of the blog posts, he explained the reason behind this.

He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. 'who goes out wearing socks and bare feet' .. I say ..'I DO' ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? 'You go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers are my temple !!'"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

The film was a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur had cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor