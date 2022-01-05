Amitabh Bachchan's staff tests positive for COVID-19

The number of corona cases is steadily increasing across the country. An employee working at the bungalow of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has contracted corona. Routine tests are beeing carried out on the security guards, gardeners and other staff working at Amitabh's Pratiksha and Jalsa bungalow. 31 people had undergone covid test and one of them tested positive for corona, according to BMC. The positive patient works as a gardener in these two bungalows. This patient did not had any symptoms.

At present, the Bachchan family members have not been tested for corona as the Bachchan family has not been in contact with the patient who tested positive. Sanitation and other precautionary measures have been taken by BMC.

On July 11 last year, Amitabh was infected with corona. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Amitabh Bachchan was undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital for about a month. Four days later, Aradhya, the granddaughter of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh, also contracted corona.

