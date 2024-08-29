Amruta Fadnavis Sings Ganesh Mantra at Event in Mumbai; Salman Khan’s Reaction Can’t Be Missed (Watch Video)

Amruta Fadnavis, singer and wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, captivated the audience with a live performance at a recent Ganeshotsav event in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who also attended, was seen standing beside Fadnavis in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The footage shows Fadnavis performing the Ganesh mantra, while Salman Khan who was on stage with her, was seen enjoying the performance. The audience also joined in, clapping along to the rhythm.

Salmn Khan also danced to the popular Bollywood song "Mera Hi Jalwa" at the request of the audience. The actor also urged people to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner, suggesting that they perform home immersions of eco-friendly Ganesh idols. "Now that Ganeshotsav is approaching, we have made many eco-friendly Ganesh idols. We also install an eco-friendly Ganesh at our home because it can be immersed at home," he said.