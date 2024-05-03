Amruta Khanvilkar on working with Zakir Khan: 'Someone you should encounter at least once'

Mumbai, May 3 Amruta Khanvilkar, who portrays the role of Surekha in the show 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' season three, shared that she was inspired to work on this project because of Zakir Khan, as she had always wanted to meet and chat with him.

Amruta, who was last seen in 'Lootere', shared her experience of working with Zakir on the series.

"I was inspired to work on this project because I've always wanted to meet and chat with Zakir whenever I watched his shows. He is genuinely humble, and I'm not just saying this because everyone else does. Zakir is someone you should encounter at least once in your lifetime. I would say that just listen and follow what he has to say about life and art," she said.

Speaking about her role, Amruta added: "Surekha's character is powerful and composed. She knows her path and is focused on it. I have never portrayed a character like her before. Working on this series felt like returning home to lovely people. I've learned that you can make something amazing out of even the simplest things."

The show takes viewers on the journey of Ronny, a lazy young adult from Indore with no ambition in life except to live it to the fullest without putting in any effort.

Apart from Zakir, the show also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, and Venus Singh.

It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

