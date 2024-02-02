Amy Adams in talks to star opposite Jenna Ortega in ‘Klara And The Sun’ adaptation

Los Angeles, Feb 2 Actress Amy Adams is in negotiations to co-star alongside Jenna Ortega in ‘Klara and the Sun’, which Taika Waititi is set to direct.

The film, based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s eponymous novel, is being produced by Heyday Films’ David Heyman, Garrett Basch and Waititi, reports Deadline.

Ishiguro is an executive producer on the film. ‘Klara and the Sun’ tells the story of Klara (Ortega), an Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen named Josie who adores her new robot companion but suffers from a mysterious illness. This is the story of Klara’s pursuit to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak and how in the process Klara learns the power of human love.

As per Deadline, the novel was published in March 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf in the U.S. and Faber in the UK. After landing Waititi’s commitment right before the WGA strike last spring, 3000 Pictures made this a priority once both strikes had been resolved, aiming high for two stars for the Klara and mother role; once a deal closes for Adams, production is expected to start in the coming weeks.

As for Adams, the project gives the six-time Oscar nominee another role that will attract plenty of awards attention given Ishiguro adaptations like ‘Remains of the Day’ have always garnered awards attention in the past.

Adams will next be seen starring in Marielle Heller’s ‘Nightb****’ for Searchlight, releasing in fall 2024. The film, based on Rachel Yoder’s debut novel, is produced by Adams.

