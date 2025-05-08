Amy Poehler return to TV in new comedy series 'Dig'

Washington [US], May 8 : Actress Amy Poehler is returning to TV with the new comedy series 'Dig', co-created by Amy Poehler and Mike Schur.

As per the official logline, the upcoming series finds "four women working at an archaeological dig in Greece" who are all at "wildly different crossroads in their lives."

"When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the centre of a high-stakes international conspiracy," the logline continued, according to People.

'Dig' marks Poehler's first foray into TV since the 2015 series finale of Parks and Recreation and marks the first time she's worked with Schur since that finale.

Peacock announced the comedy series just after fans celebrated the 10th anniversary of Parks and Rec's conclusion.

The cast also included Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza.

"We all are on a text chain, and at least once a week, we all add to the chain, and it's great. Everyone's so great. I really miss them," said Adam Scott, who played the love interest of Poehler's character Leslie Knope.

"They're the best. It was so fun. No one took it for granted. We all had a blast... I know people say that about their shows. It's annoying, but it really was so fun, and everyone ... got that it was special, and no one was sick of going to work."

Parks and Recreation can be streamed on Peacock, and The Good Place and A Man on the Inside are now streaming on Netflix, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor