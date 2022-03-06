Amy Schumer accidentally slips that Michael Cera is now a father

Actor and comedian Amy Schumer, recently while promoting her new series 'Life and Beth', accidentally let slip that her co-star Michael Cera had secretly welcomed a new life into his own family.

According to E! News, the baby revelation was made during a joint interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', in which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

"Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?...I just outed him, I just outed his baby," she shared, before realizing her gaffe.

She then went on to confirm to the outlet that he had been trading parenting tips with his castmate, saying, "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now."

Michael didn't reveal additional details about his child, including the mother's identity. He tends to keep away from the spotlight and is notoriously private when it comes to revealing details about his personal life, even though he has been in the industry for decades.

As per E! News, in 2018, the 'Superbad' star sparked marriage rumors when he was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing a gold band on that finger.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Michael had married his longtime girlfriend, Nadine, though he has not publicly confirmed the report.

